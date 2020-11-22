VERNON, CT (WFSB) - A free state-sponsored coronavirus drive-thru testing site has set up at a high school in Vernon Sunday afternoon.
According to Vernon Mayor Daniel Champagne, the testing is being offered at Rockville High School between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.
"Testing is open to all, especially those who have reason to believe they were in contact with or exposed to a person with the virus," Champagne said. "The testing is being coordinated by the Town of Vernon and the North Central District Health Department with the State Department of Public Health."
Sema4 Laboratories will conduct the tests.
Health experts listed COVID-19 symptoms as including: Fever or chills, cough, new loss of taste or smell, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and diarrhea.
"People who test positive can expect to receive a call from a contact tracer who will ask detailed questions about people with whom the tested person may have had contact," Champagne said. "Contact tracers work to halt the spread of COVID19 and cooperating with them can help save lives."
Either "CTCOVIDTRACE" or the local health department will appear on the caller ID.
Champagne warned that contact tracers to not ask people to call 900 numbers, will not contact people through social media and won't ask for financial information.
For other testing opportunities around the state, head to the state's website here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.