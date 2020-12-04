VERNON, CT (WFSB) - A Connecticut town is putting a special twist on a holiday tradition.
Vernon held its Winterfest earlier this evening.
This year, Vernon is holding a drive-thru Winterfest.
There are thousands of lights and other surprises on display, but this year, families stay in their car and enjoy the show.
"It’s really wonderful to be out here," local resident Caroline Purcaro tells us.
9-year-old Caroline Purcaro is taking in all of the sights, sounds, and magic of a Vernon tradition, the Winterfest, but this year is a reimagined version, featuring drone displays, ice sculptures, jugglers, and city parade floats decked out in lights.
"In Vernon, we wanted to keep the holiday spirit alive and well even through these hard times," town administrator Michael Purcaro explained.
So tonight, families are driving safely in their cars, winding through Henry Park.
They get to enjoy what they would any other year at their leisure.
"These events are important to keep the community engaged in the local government and for their own social emotional health," says Purcaro.
And a way to provide some normalcy and some holiday cheer.
"It feels very joyful. It feels very like, it’s Christmas and we’re still going to make it work," added Caroline.
Several city departments were involved in this Winterfest.
Of course, Santa and Mrs. Claus are making an appearance tonight.
The Winterfest ran until 7 p.m.
