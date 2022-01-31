VERNON, CT (WFSB) - Police are turning to the public for help as they continue to investigate a hit-and-run.
It happened around 6:30 Sunday night at the corner of Route 83 and Pitkin Road.
Police say a 32-year-old man was walking at the time when he was hit by a dark-colored sedan traveling up Route 83.
The car didn't stop and instead kept on going.
The man suffered minor injuries and was taken to an area hospital for further treatment.
Additional details pertaining to the sedan weren't immediately available.
