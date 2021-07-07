VERNON, CT (WFSB) -- At this point, the town of Vernon’s July in the Sky fireworks celebration is still happening Wednesday night, despite the potential for storms.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon said the window for storms to fire up across the state is between 4 and 8 p.m.
Vernon officials said the event will still happen, even if there is a delay due to the weather.
The July 4 event was postponed last week due to storms and rain.
Doors will open at Henry Park at 6 p.m.
The fireworks show is slated begin at 9:20 p.m.
For more details about the event, click here.
Track any storms that pop up with the Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler:
