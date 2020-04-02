VERNON, CT (WFSB) - Residents in one neighborhood in Vernon were told to shelter in their basements on Thursday morning.
A police SWAT team was at a home on Dow Street executing a search warrant, after learning from police in North Carolina that several fugitives from justice were staying at an address there.
The suspects were wanted by police in North Carolina in connection with an armed robbery involving a handgun.
Police said due to the violent nature of the alleged crimes, they requested the help of the Capital Region Emergency Services Team (CREST) to execute the search warrants.
This prompted a heavy presence on Rau Street, Grand Avenue, Dow Street and Pillsbury Hill.
Residents of these neighborhoods were advised to shelter inside their house in basement until further notice as a precaution.
Police detained several individuals inside the home, and arrested two fugitives.
They were identified as 21-year-old Wardell Sherrill, and 22-year-old Carlos Jimenez.
A school-aged child was also present at the home.
The situation was resolved peacefully and no injuries were reported.
