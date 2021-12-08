VERNON, CT (WFSB) – Vernon police say a teen accused of making threats was arrested at Rockville High School on Wednesday.
According to police, the teen is facing first-degree threatening and second-degree breach of peace. He will appear in court later this month.
The investigation is ongoing.
The police department said it is working with the school district to investigate the complaint and ensure school safety.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Vernon police at 860-872-9126.
