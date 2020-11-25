VERNON, CT (WFSB) -- An investigation continues after a man was struck and killed by a car in Vernon on Tuesday afternoon.
It happened just before 3 p.m. on Phoenix Street.
Police said the car involved took off from the scene after the man was struck.
He was later identified as 44-year-old Andrew Aggarwala. He was pronounced dead when emergency crews arrived.
According to police, Aggarwala was walking his dog a short distance from his home when he was struck.
After the incident happened, the dog ran off and is still missing. Police believe the dog, described as being a black dog with white feet, ran toward the Rails to Trails.
Detectives seeking witnesses and video from home surveillance cameras of the crash scene and surrounding streets, including Church Street, Warren Avenue, Maple Avenue, Washington Street, Birch Street, Lake Street, Taylor Street, or any nearby neighborhood.
Police said they are particularly looking for video captured between 2:45 and 3 p.m. on Tuesday.
Aggarwala was well-known in the Vernon community, especially in the Vernon Soccer Club.
“The Vernon Soccer Club offers its heartfelt condolences to Andrew Aggarwala’s family,” Club President Keith Hodson said. “Andrew was well-loved among our club and will be missed. Andrew was a dedicated board member, coach, and friend to all who knew him. He was recognized with multiple awards for his volunteerism and community involvement. Andrew was to be the recipient of our 2020 Volunteer of the Year for his dedication to the Town of Vernon and its youth. Our hearts break for his wife, kids, and entire family. Each of us who knew Andrew were truly blessed by his kind, warm, and genuine personality.”
He also has two children who attend the local school district.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Vernon police.
