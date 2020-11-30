VERNON, CT (WFSB) – A man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Vernon on Friday night.
Willie Cooper, 61, of Rockville, was identified as the victim, according to Vernon police.
Police said the crash involved a car and Cooper's motorcycle. It happened in front of 404 Talcottville Rd, also known as Route 83.
The driver of the other vehicle, a 2009 Honda CRV, was not hurt.
Lifestar was called to the scene.
Police said Cooper was pronounced dead at the scene.
Route 83 was closed between Wilshire Drive and Merline Road, but it has since reopened.
No charges have been filed.
The incident remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Vernon police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.