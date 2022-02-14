VERNON, CT (WFSB) - Police identified people involved in a serious crash that happened in Vernon over the weekend.
They said the crash involved a 2021 Audi Q5 SUV driven by 65-year-old Michael Fearon of Enfield. He and his passenger were not hurt.
Nicholas Giudice, 77, of Manchester, was riding a 2015 Harley Davidson. Giudice was transported to Hartford Hospital in stable condition. His passenger, a woman, was brought by the Lifestar emergency helicopter to Hartford Hospital where she was listed in critical but stable condition.
Police said the crash happened at 243 Hartford Tpke. Both vehicles collided.
The road was closed for several hours in the area for the investigation.
The driver and passenger in the SUV remained on scene and cooperated with the investigators, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Vernon police at 860-872-9126.
