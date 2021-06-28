VERNON, CT (WFSB) - A suspect is in custody following a weekend motel shooting in Vernon.
Monday, police identified the suspect as 31-year-old Alvin Waugh of Hartford.
They charged him with murder, criminal use of a weapon, use of a firearm for a felony, carrying a firearm without a permit, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree reckless endangerment and risk of injury.
The victim was identified as 30-year-old Zeshan Chaudhry of Vernon.
The shooting happened at the Motel 6 on Hartford Turnpike around 4 p.m. on Sunday.
Police said they had Waugh from practically the beginning of their investigation, so there was no threat to the public. However, police haven't released any details.
For hours, investigators from Vernon, Manchester, and the state combed the Motel 6 for anything to help them figure out why shots were fired.
Both Waugh and victim were said to be men, but police couldn’t say if they knew each other or not.
The investigation was still in its early stages over the weekend.
“We’re interviewing witnesses [for any] possible information we can get out of them at this point. They’re collecting evidence on scene, whether it be shell casings or any type of physical evidence that may be there. [We're] just crossing the Ts and dotting the Is at this point," said Vernon Police Sgt. Robert Marra.
Police said the shooting happened outside of the building, but wouldn't point out where.
“I’m not going to release that information right this second," Marra noted.
While alarming that it happened during the day, police said the suspect was quickly captured.
“It’s very concerning. Again, that’s why we do our jobs and try to combat gun violence at this point," Marra said.
Waugh's bond was set at $5 million.
Anyone with information is asked to call Vernon police.
