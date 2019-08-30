VERNON (WFSB) - Police are investigating after a fatal head-on crash Friday night.
Officers were called to the scene on West Street after the report of a serious crash.
Police said one person was killed as a result of the accident.
Officers remain on scene investigating and are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to call Vernon Police.
West Street remains closed between Regan Road and Grand Avenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.