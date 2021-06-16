VERNON, CT (WFSB) — Early Wednesday morning, Vernon police responded to a deadly moped crash, located on Route 30 by I-84 on exit 65.
The crash involved a 2009 Dodge Ram pick-up truck and a Genuine Scooter Company Roughhouse.
The moped operator, identified as 70-year-old Owen Wright of South Windsor, was taken to Rockville General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The truck driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
No charges have been filed at this time, but it remains an active investigation.
Police are asking any witnesses or anyone with information to contact police at 860-872-9126.
