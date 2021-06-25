VERNON,CT (WFSB) --Vernon police are investigating a serious assault in which the victim was said to have suffered significant facial injuries.
The assault occurred on June 20 at 4 a.m. near West Street and West Main Street.
Police said an object covered in blood was found at the scene and is being processed as part of the investigation.
The suspect is described as a 5’8” male dressed in black. He is reported to have left the scene heading west on West Main Street after the incident.
