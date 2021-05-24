VERNON, CT (WFSB) – Vernon police are looking for information regarding a car involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a victim seriously injured.
Police said on Sunday around 11:13 p.m., emergency crews responded to Route 83 for a car that struck a pole.
Vernon police determined a blue Toyota Corolla traveling northbound on Route 83 was struck from behind by another car. As a result, the Toyota struck the utility pole and the male driver suffered serious injuries.
The driver is currently being treated at Hartford Hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Police believe the car that struck the Toyota is a white Chevy Cruze, which is believed to have front right-side damage.
Anyone with information on the car involved in the crash is being asked to contact Vernon Police at 860-872-9126.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.