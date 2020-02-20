VERNON, CT (WFSB) – Vernon Police are warning residents about a scam involving a man impersonating a police officer.
Officials said the man called several local businesses demanding money and threatening the person with an arrest warrant.
Police said the calls are scams and the caller is not a member of the Vernon Police Department.
Residents should be aware that a police officer will not call and demand money or payment to avoid arrest.
Anyone who receives a call like this should simply hang up.
The Vernon Police Department is investigating the calls.
