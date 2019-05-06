VERNON, CT (WFSB) – The Price Chopper location in Vernon has announced it will close permanently.
The Talcottville Road location will be closed on May 28, 2019.
The company is working to assist the store’s employees through the transition and offering them positions at the three “sister” stores close to Vernon.
According to the company, there are 111 employees that are impacted. Of those 111, 97 have been offered position at the other sister stores. Four have been offered severance packages or may take a position at the incoming store.
A ShopRite/Waverly Markets store will be taking over that Price Chopper location.
The closure will have no impact for any of the 32 Price Chopper locations.
“It’s never easy to close a store, but imperative to make business decisions that support the company’s continued health and growth,” said Mona Golub, vice president of public relations and consumer services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.