VERNON, CT (WFSB) - Phone systems used by the Vernon Public Schools System are down.
School officials posted to social media on Thursday morning that all schools and their central office are without service.
"We can dial internal phone extensions only," said superintendent Joseph Macary. "Incoming calls and dialing external numbers is not working."
Vernon Public Schools said it is working with Frontier to resolve the issue.
"If you need to contact your child and/or the schools, please email the school directly," Macary said.
There's no word on what caused the outage.
