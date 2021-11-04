VERNON (WFSB) - The Vernon Public Schools will host a job fair on Nov. 4 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Rockville High School library/media center to fill a variety of open positions.
There are multiple positions open, including for special education teachers, nurses, bus drivers, paraeducators, school climate specialists, cafeteria workers and an electrician and custodian.
The Vernon Public Schools offer competitive pay and top-notch benefits, including health insurance and retirement.
Vernon Public Schools staff will be on hand to answer questions, discuss career paths in education and conduct immediate on-site interviews with people who attend.
