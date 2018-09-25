VERNON, CT (WFSB) -- Downed power lines closed part of Route 30 in Vernon, and knocked power out for hundreds, including schools.
Police reported the road closure in two locations, at Meadowlark Road to Vernon Center Middle School, and at Tunnel Road as well on Tuesday morning.
Crews spent hours on the scene trying to restore the outages. Relentless rain caused major delays.
Drivers were asked to avoid the area.
A transformer malfunctioned and caused the power lines to come down. Officials with Eversource said multiple wires came down in a small area.
Eversource reported about 2,100 power outages as of about 10 a.m.
As of about 3:15 p.m., Eversource reported fewer than 140 outages.
Officials said three schools, Vernon Center Middle School, Lake Street School, and Center Road School were impacted by the power outage, however power at Lake Street has been restored.
Students stayed for the school day, according to officials.
Though some areas were dark, other parts of the Vernon Center Middle School ran off of a backup generator.
"The students and staff were safe and secure at all times and we ran normal operations," said Dr. Joseph Macary, superintendent, Vernon Public Schools. "We felt that if we had to evacuate or if we had to dismiss, and students went to homes with no power that wouldn’t be safe for them. [At the time,] there were still about 700 homes without power so we didn’t want to take that risk."
School officials said students and staff were safe. Cold lunch was served.
After school activities were canceled at those schools.
Elsewhere in town, the Vernon Community Arts Center was also affected.
Instead of canceling classes, it decided it was the perfect opportunity to work on sketches.
"That’s something they can easily do in the dark or half dark and kind of see where they are going with their ideas," said Jane Penfield, Vernon Community Arts Center.
