VERNON, CT (WFSB) - A seafood market stumbles upon something experts say is even more rare than a blue lobster. It’s an orange lobster.
Charlie’s Fresh Catch is so excited about this find, it’s even advertising it for people to swing by and check out 'Orange Spice', the nickname it gave the lobster, because of the Fall season.
Now, the place hopes it can find him a new home.
There’s something different about the tank at Charlie’s Fresh Catch.
"I’ve been in the business since 1980 and I’ve never seen one live in person," Charlie Ballard of Charlie's Fresh Catch tells us.
Weighing around a pound and a half, Charlie says the rare find came in with a recent shipment.
The seafood shop and takeout usually gets its lobster from either Maine or Canada. With forty years in the industry, Ballard’s never seen anything like 'Orange Spice'.
"Depending on what website you look on, it’s either one in ten million or one in thirty million depending on which website you’re on," Ballard noted.
"The sheer truth of it is we don’t have scientific data to back that up. They’re certainly very rare, but we are seeing more and more and more of these orange, blue lobsters popping up in New England in recent years," Barrett Christie of the Maritime Aquarium explained.
The Maritime Aquarium tells Eyewitness News it’s unclear if there are indeed more orange lobsters in the water or if fishermen are merely discovering more of them.
What is clear, research shows the pigment comes from a combination of genes and diet, meaning if a lobster has the right genes, one could change its diet and turn orange.
The idea is raising questions of whether environmental changes from climate change is possibly playing a role.
For Charlie's Fresh Catch, it’s hoping to find 'Orange Spice' a new home at an aquarium.
"They’re extremely rare, but once you cook this guy, he’s going to turn red just like the other ones, so we’re trying to keep him off someone’s dinner plate," Ballard added.
It might be challenging to find this orange lobster a new home.
The aquarium says other facilities have been inundated with calls about finding blue and orange lobsters, but many places just don’t have the space to take them in, because they already have such lobsters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.