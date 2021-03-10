VERNON, CT (WFSB) – Vernon is going the extra mile to help daytime workers, particularly childcare providers, who are eligible to get the coronavirus vaccine.
They’ve started up new evening clinics at the Vernon Senior Center to make getting that first does easier.
“We understand that people work ang to make it convenient for them to come and get the shot after they get done with work,” said Lt. Bill Meier, Vernon Police Department.
There is another clinic coming up on Thursday and Friday. They will take place until 7 p.m.
All appointments can be made online.
