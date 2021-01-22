VERNON, CT (WFSB) – The town of Vernon is stepping up their vaccination efforts.
Instead of waiting for elders to reach out for an appointment, volunteers are doing the leg work.
Vernon leaders say they want to get as many people vaccinated as possible, so they’re setting up call centers and training people to get the job done.
“I’m relieved. I’ve been nervous for most of the year and living by myself, it’s been hard,” said Lorraine Daidle.
Manchester grandmother Lorraine Daidle says with the help of her granddaughter and the town of Vernon, she now has one less thing to worry about. Daidle received the vaccine this week.
“Just having it is on thing off of her shoulders. Worth it, it was worth it,” said Gina DePasquale, Daidle’s granddaughter.
The town of Vernon is ramping up their vaccination efforts. Town officials say they’re training people to administer the vaccine, so they have more people at their sites.
They’ve also set up a call center and are reaching out to landlords, housing authorities, and senior citizens directly. They’re helping them get registered and set up appointments.
Town officials say they’ve set up several clinics in three days and around 600 people will be vaccinated at those clinics.
Alan and Helga Abatayo are two of those people. They say the town reached out to them directly.
“I just turned 78. I wanted to make sure I had the opportunity to fit into have the COVID opportunity,” Alan said.
The town says they had 204 spots open on Friday and all of them were filled.
Vernon is still looking for more volunteers to serve in their clinics. To find out how you can help, click here.
