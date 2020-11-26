VERNON, CT (WFSB) - A restaurant in Rockville is giving people who need it most a Thanksgiving meal this holiday.
Craig’s Kitchen in Rockville has been open for just over three years and for three years, Craig Wright himself has been providing Thanksgiving for his community.
"Initially, the first year that I did it, my restaurant was burglarized and the community rallied around the business, and I really appreciated it, so I just felt like I wanted to give back to them," Wright tells us.
His kitchen was full of food ready to be delivered, or individually packaged and served earlier this afternoon.
"And that’s the beauty of this. The beauty of all of this is it does not come out of my pocket. I only have to donate my time. Everything is from the community, everything is from small business owners, and I only have to put it together. That’s it," says Wright.
Wright, who learned to cook from his mom, says he was prepared to safely feed nearly 500 people today.
"Listen, I’m going to do this until the year I close," added Wright.
