VERNON, CT (WFSB) - The Town of Vernon is working to make it easier for residents to get vaccinated with its “Getting Vaxed to Business Campaign.”
Vernon is bringing the vaccine to businesses in the region, even dairy farms.
A mobile clinic was planned at the Oakridge Dairy Farm in Ellington on Monday afternoon.
It was the third mobile vaccine site of the day.
Vernon Town Administrator Michael Purcaro told Channel 3 that around 40 vaccines were distributed to employees at Rein’s Deli.
Next, things moved to the Vernon Senior Center where 200 people were scheduled to get the shot.
“We’re not only getting out to the businesses, but we’re also, equally as important, reaching the hardest to reach and most vulnerable in at risk populations,” Purcaro said. “And that’s evitable from the work we’re doing today at Oakridge Dairy Farm.”
Purcaro said they plan to vaccinate 50 workers at the dairy farm by Monday night.
He also said the town held another clinic last week at Swiss Cleaners.
Now they’re working with Garden Barn, Subway and Opportunity Works to set up clinics at those locations. Officials said if someone has a business and is interested in the program, they can reach out to the Town of Vernon.
Dr. Daksh Rampal said the clinics are now running like clockwork, and nurses, doctors, veterinarians, dentists and EMTs are all helping to vaccinate hundreds a day.
“On the big days, we do 1,000-plus doses in a day,” Rampal said.
Channel 3 was told close to 20,000 people have already been vaccinated and the town plans to vaccinate thousands more in the coming weeks.
The town even plans to open appointments to people in the region, including those who live in Windsor, Stafford, Somers, and Ellington.
More information about the state's vaccine rollout, including registration information and clinic sites, can be found here.
