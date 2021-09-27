(WFSB) - Bus companies, school districts and the state prepared for a possible bus driver shortage on Monday, however there were very few disruptions.

The shortage stems from a COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

Some districts said ahead of Monday that they just have enough drivers, but they will have condensed routes.

Shayla Kuffman said her drive to Beman Middle School was already tight.

“If we lose anymore, it’s going to be a big problem," Kuffman said. “We have 22 buses and on all those buses, let alone, there’s two kids every single seat. Even in the one-seater."

School officials, parents and students braced for a possible shortage on Monday.

“A lot of schools were closed, and they were homeschooled and now they want to go back and they can’t even get there," said Agatha Ansalgo of Middletown.

The Connecticut School Transportation Association had said there were 300 to 400 drivers that could have refused to work on Monday. That’s on top of the 800 bus driver positions it has open.

On Monday, the Connecticut School Transportation Association (COSTA) did say there were very few disruptions in getting children to school.

“Thanks to the committed school bus drivers and managers for promptly following the Governor's mandate for COVID vaccinations and testing, while at the same time, doing what needed to be done to get Connecticut’s children safely to school”, said Jon Hipsher, vice president of COSTA.

Officials said they have told drivers about free COVID-19 testing sites, but about 20 percent had said they didn't plan on complying.

One school bus company, DATTCO, said it reached out to all of the 26 districts it serves, letting superintendents know how many drivers were not vaccinated.

It stated it wouldn't pull non-compliant drivers off routes unless a district requests it.

State officials said they are working to approve new bus drivers and expediting every request that comes through; but in the meantime, they’re asking other companies for help.

“We’ve got our partner that does Medicaid transportations services," said Josh Geballe, Connecticut's chief operating officer. "We’ve connected them with a number of districts that have expressed potential concern about driver shortages.”

The Superintendent of Enfield Schools said it was going to be tight, but they were going to have enough drivers.

New Britain said before Monday that it just had enough to get by, and both companies it works with are currently training new drivers.

School officials with New Haven and East Hartford both said they won’t be affected, but they are monitoring the situation.

Winchester will have condensed routes.

Massachusetts had a similar issue just last week. The National Guard had to be called in to drive buses in several districts there.

Gov. Ned Lamont did not requested the National Guard.