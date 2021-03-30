BRANFORD, CT (WFSB) – Veterinarians have a warning for cat owners that involves easter lilies.
With spring officially underway and the easter holiday approaching on Sunday, more plants are entering homes.
“Especially this time of year, especially with the lilies being some of the first flowers that we’re seeing, it’s much more common than in other times of the year,” said Dr. Brian Lang, lead veterinarian, Mill Pond Veterinary Hospital.
This is the time of year when Lang and the team at Mill Pond Veterinary Hospital in Branford remind cat owners to be wary of easter lilies.
They said cats are uniquely vulnerable.
“Things like the pollen, the water that the lilies are in, [and] the flower themselves, are extremely toxic to cats,” Lang said.
Lang said he has worked on some cats that have been exposed to easter lilies. He added that even small amounts of exposure to a lily plant can cause severe kidney disease and kidney failure.
“This is one of those toxins that is quick and very serious,” he said.
At worst, exposure to easter lilies can be deadly for cats.
“If it’s caught within the first 18 hours or so, their prognosis is much better,” Lang explained. “After 18 hours it’s, pretty bad.”
New cat owners may not be aware of the threat, and that’s why veterinarians say it’s best not to purchase easter lilies in the first place.
“All of the sudden this new plant ends up on the counter and they’re really excited to see what you’re doing, and that’s the first thing they’re doing, maybe nibbling on the weeds or the flowers,” Lang said.
Even if you think cat owners can keep them out of reach on a fridge or shelf, cats are clever.
If people think their pet was exposed, clean their face off immediately and then call the vet or the animal hospital.
