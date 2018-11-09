NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - On and around Veteran's Day, events have been planned to honor and remember those who served the country.
Friday morning, there will be an annual tribute to veterans on a regional radio station along with a food drive in downtown New London.
Set up was underway early Friday morning.
Every Friday before Veteran's Day, Lee Elci on 94.9 News Now has a special show to honor veterans.
From 6 a.m. to 10 a.m., he interviews them and they share their stories.
At Parade Plaza, the station teamed up with Honor and Remember and The Salvation Army for a Thanksgiving food drive.
The drive happens during the broadcast.
Monetary and food donations are accepted.
The Salvations Army said it needs 250 turkeys and all the fixings that come with them.
For more on Elci's show, check out its website here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.