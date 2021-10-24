BOSTON (CBS) – Veteran Boston sportscaster and talk show host Bob Neumeier died on Saturday, his family confirmed.
Neumeier was a sports reporter and anchor at WBZ-TV for 20 years.
The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Boston and New England Chapter honored Neumeier with its Silver Circle Award in 2017.
Neumeier had recent health troubles and was hospitalized in 2014 after suffering a stroke.
WBZ-TV sports anchor Dan Roche said he “loved everything” about Neumeier.“He was an ‘old school’ reporter who knew how to tell a story as well as any reporter I’ve ever met. He was great at television, because he would use the best video he had and match it with amazing writing. He was the best TV writer I’ve ever known. So good,” Roche said. “I also loved that he didn’t care what people thought about him. Just lived his life, doing what he wanted to do.”
