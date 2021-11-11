ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) - One local veteran is working to revive a place that helps those who have served our country.
Many VFW locations across the state are struggling to recover after the pandemic, but the Post Commander in Rocky Hill, James Redick, says he’s going to do everything he can to bring the location back to life.
“I love the history and I love that the Rocky Hill VFW is one of the oldest ones around here,” said Redick. “We have so many vets that served here in WWII, Korea.”
He’s a 20-year veteran who served three deployments in Iraq.
“When I say freedom isn’t free, it costs a lot most of the veterans they lose family. They lose the relationship. They lose that connection, but it’s the price we pay for the others to enjoy,” Redick stated.
One of the things that helped him, was the Rocky Hill VFW post.
“This post gave me what it gives to all the veterans. A brotherhood. A family again,” said Redick.
VFW’s have assisted those who served since 1899.
It’s one of the oldest veteran organizations in the country, but recently membership of VFW locations has been declining nationwide.
During the pandemic – many VFW locations were forced to close.
James says three closed their doors permanently here in Connecticut.
Even before the pandemic Redick explains one of the issues is that locations are struggling to bring in young veterans. “We need the new generation to start coming up.”
Now his goal is to keep the location alive and bring in those veterans who may be more hesitant.
Redick said, “I want to do at least one event a month where I can have veterans come.”
People stopped by the rocky hill location today to say thank you, like Jennifer Albert.
“To know that these guys have given their lives for us to have what we have the appreciation needs to be greater too on our side,” said Albert.
James is now asking other community, to support the location and lend a listening ear to those who might need it. “Come to your local VFW. Come spend the time some veterans just want to talk. Let everything out. All they need is an ear. All they need is an ear so somebody can listen to them. That’s all we ask for the community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.