(WFSB) - Cities and towns across the state scheduled Veterans Day events for Wednesday.
Many stressed social distancing in light of the COVID-19 pandemic while others elected to do virtual ceremonies.
Below is a list of cities and towns who have told Channel 3 about their events.
- Farmington - 12:30 p.m. speaking anthology and wall dedication at 1 Bridgewater Rd.
- Manchester - 10:30 a.m. parade stepping off from American Legion Drive.
- Meriden - 10 a.m. ceremony at Stop & Shop at 485 Broad St.
- Middletown - 2 p.m. ceremony at the Middletown State Veterans Cemetery on Bow Lane. Virtual event can be streamed here.
- Mystic - 11 a.m. veterans at StoneRidge to be recognized with quilts.
- New Britain - 11 a.m. ceremony at Walnut Hill Park at the WWI Memorial Monument
- New Haven - 11 a.m. ceremony on steps of City Hall.
- New London - 12 p.m. virtual concert. Stream it here.
- Rocky Hill Green - 11 a.m., Main Street.
