(WFSB) - A number of businesses offered both freebies and deals to honor veterans on Veterans Day.
The following places are offering deals to veterans on Monday, Veterans Day observed. Most of them require a military I.D.
- Bertucci's: Free small cheese pizza
- Boston Market: Buy one individual meal and a drink, get one free with a coupon posted at www.bostonmarket.com. It's not just for veterans.
- Bruegger’s Bagels: Free drip coffee.
- Buffalo Wild Wings: Free small wings and fries for veterans, in-store only.
- Chipotle: BOGO free burritos for veterans. In-store only.
- Denny's: From 5 a.m. to noon, active, inactive and retired military personnel get a free 'Build Your Own Grand Slam.'
- Golden Corral: Free dinner buffet with beverage from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. past and current service members.
- IHOP: Free Red, White and Blue pancakes from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. or a free patriotic pancake combo.
- P.F. Chang's: Free entree with purchase of another entree, proof of service and coupon. The coupon is at www.pfchangs.com.
- Red Lobster: Free appetizer or dessert.
- Sliders: Six free wings to all veterans, eat-in only.
- Swell's Car Wash in Winsted: Free car wash for veterans and active military personnel
