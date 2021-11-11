(WFSB) – Cities and towns across Connecticut planned ceremonies and events for Veterans Day on Thursday.
Among the dozens of events honoring veterans across Connecticut, one is set to happen at the State Veterans Cemetery in Middletown. A wreath-laying ceremony is set for 2 p.m.
Stream it live below:
One of the tributes the state put in place included lighting up the Pearl Harbor Memorial Bridge in New Haven. It was red, white, and blue overnight into the morning hours.
“There are nearly 280,000 veterans of the United States Armed Forces who call Connecticut home, and we are indebted to the sacrifices they have made in their lives in order to protect and serve our great country,” Lamont said. “As a society, we have an obligation to support the members of our military upon their return to civilian life, whether it be through good healthcare, education, workforce training, affordable housing, and any other resources needed to live and work outside of the military. They made good on their promise to serve our nation, and it is our responsibility to be there for them. On this Veterans Day, I urge all Connecticut residents to take a moment and thank the veterans who bravely and honorably served the United States.”
A number of events were scheduled for the morning.
At 10:30 a.m., Gov. Ned Lamont and other state leaders took part in a wreath laying in East Hartford outside the public library.
Fifteen minutes later at 10:45 a.m., a Veterans Day parade stepped off in Manchester. The route began outside the American Legion.
Three events were scheduled for 11 a.m.
In Rocky Hill, local country singer Jordan Oaks performed live at a Veterans Day celebration on the town green.
At the same time, Hamden hosted a ceremony at the veterans monument in front of Hamden Middle School.
Finally, volunteers met at 11 a.m. at Avon’s town green to participate in the town’s annual Veterans Day of Service.
