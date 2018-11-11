There will be Veterans Day events held all around the state today:  

Canton 100th anniversary of the end of World War I: 3:00 p.m. at the Veteran’s Monument

East Granby Veterans Day Celebration Dinner: 5:30- 8:30 p.m. at the East Granby Community Center

Hamden Veterans Day Dinner: 4:30- 6:00 p.m. at the Elks Lodge

Manchester Veterans Day Celebration: 10:40 a.m. from the American Legion Hall, ending at Manchester Memorial Hospital at 11:00 a.m.

Milford Veterans Day Parade: 2:00 p.m.

New Britain Veterans Day Service: 10:30 a.m. at Walnut Hill Park’s WWI Memorial Monument

Southington Veterans Day Ceremony: 2:00 p.m. at the Southington Calendar House

West Hartford Veterans Day Ceremony: 1:00 p.m. at the Connecticut Veterans Memorial

West Haven Veterans Walk of Honor: 10:45 a.m. at Bradley Point Park

