There will be Veterans Day events held all around the state today:
Canton 100th anniversary of the end of World War I: 3:00 p.m. at the Veteran’s Monument
East Granby Veterans Day Celebration Dinner: 5:30- 8:30 p.m. at the East Granby Community Center
Hamden Veterans Day Dinner: 4:30- 6:00 p.m. at the Elks Lodge
Manchester Veterans Day Celebration: 10:40 a.m. from the American Legion Hall, ending at Manchester Memorial Hospital at 11:00 a.m.
Milford Veterans Day Parade: 2:00 p.m.
New Britain Veterans Day Service: 10:30 a.m. at Walnut Hill Park’s WWI Memorial Monument
Southington Veterans Day Ceremony: 2:00 p.m. at the Southington Calendar House
West Hartford Veterans Day Ceremony: 1:00 p.m. at the Connecticut Veterans Memorial
West Haven Veterans Walk of Honor: 10:45 a.m. at Bradley Point Park
