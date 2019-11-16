ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) - On Saturday veterans across the state will figure out what they need to land the career of their choice.
Veterans will learn more about how to use their earned benefits for a higher education.
Veterans for Career Education runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Porter and Chester Institute located at 30 Waterchase Drive in Rocky Hill.
The event will also feature free haircuts for veterans and raffles.
For more information on the program, click here.
