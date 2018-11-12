PLAINVILLE, CT (WFSB) - It’s Veterans Day and across the state memorials will be held to honor, thank, and remember those who have served our country.
In Plainville, events have been planned at four schools in honor of Veterans Day.
A breakfast with vets is being held at the cafeteria inside Plainville High School at 8 a.m.
A musical performance and a flag ceremony will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Plainville Middle School.
At Frank T. Wheeler Elementary School, a ceremony will take place at 9 a.m. that includes music and speakers.
Students at Louis Toffolon Elementary School will hold a Veterans Day program starting at 9:55 a.m.
There will also be a coffee reception at 9:30 a.m. and a flag ceremony at 9:45 a.m.
Events are also being held in Windsor, the University of St. Joseph in West Hartford, and CCSU in New Britain.
A local vet said it’s important for these ceremonies to take place at schools so students understand the meaning behind the Veterans Days.
“I believe that it is very helpful when there’s organization, some structure to it,” said Jessica Smith. “There’s teachers involved, there’s veterans involved. And the children see it on a firsthand basis altogether, and that also enables them to be able to talk together about it.”
