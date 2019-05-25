ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) -- Rocky Hill residents gathered at the Rose Hill Memorial Park under blue skies to honor the men and women who died while serving our country.
Channel 3 spoke to those who came out to observe the solemn holiday on Saturday afternoon.
Rocky Hill resident, Skip Rivard told Channel 3 that he and his family have visited the Rose Hill Memorial Park and Cemetery on Elm Street since he was a child.
“On a beautiful day like today where we are paying tribute to our veterans, it’s a great day to be here,” said Rivard, who said many of his relatives are veterans.
“To come here today with family members is a very important tribute.”
More than 40,000 people are buried at the Rose Hill Memorial Park which honors veterans with flat, bronze memorials rather than headstones.
On Saturday afternoon, residents were invited to take a walking tour of the park during which dozens of actors from the West Hartford Community Theatre read monologues in character retelling stories and events in the lives of some of those buried at the cemetery.
CEO of the Rose Hill Memorial Park, Maria Librio told Channel 3 the representation is vital to appreciating history.
“It’s about coming together and recognizing how important it is to understand the sacrifices that these people made, some were men, and some are women,” said Librio.
Actress Jenney Rivard told Channel 3 she was honored to portray some of the residents.
“It’s very important to remember the people that served that enable us to have a nice life here and have the freedoms that we have,” said Rivard.
Librio told Channel 3 this presentation is in its infancy at the cemetery, but she said she hopes it grows every year.
“It’s just a remarkable experience and hope that a lot of people get a new meaning for what it’s supposed to be about,” said Librio.
