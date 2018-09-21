ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) -- On Friday, the community is giving back to our heroes.
Hundreds of veterans will be in Rocky Hill to get dental work, health screenings, and receive tips on how to get a job.
It's all part of the Stand Down event at the Department of Veterans' Affairs on West Street.
The annual event has been going on for more than 20 years, and they expect to help more than 1,000 veterans on Friday.
"Our mission here is serving those who have served. And with those 4 words there is an awesome responsibility. It’s only because of those who have served that you and I and others have the privilege of living in this free and democratic nation. And that’s why it’s so important," said Thomas Saadi, commissioner of Veterans Affairs.
The event started at 8 a.m. and goes until 2 p.m. It is free, you just have to show proof you're a veteran.
For more information, click here.
