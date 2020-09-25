(WFSB) - Connecticut veterans can get tested for COVID-19 or get a flu shot, among other free services, on Friday.
The state Department of Veterans Affairs planned its annual Veterans Stand Down event.
It starts at 8 a.m. and runs until 2 p.m. in four locations around the state, including Rocky Hill, Bridgeport, Danbury and Norwich. The DVA reported on Friday that time slots for the Rocky Hill location were full.
The addresses for all of the locations are as follows:
- Patrick Waldron Veterans Hall, 23 Memorial Dr., Danbury, CT
- Port 5 National Assoc. of Naval Veterans, 69 Brewster St., Bridgeport, CT
- Veterans Rally Point/Easter Seals, 24 Stott Ave., Norwich, CT
- DVA Rocky Hill Campus, 287 West St., Rocky Hill, CT
Veterans can also learn how to find work, housing and government benefits.
Department of Motor Vehicle services, such as license renewals, will also be offered.
Registration is required to allow for social distancing. Information on how to do that can be found on the DVA's website here.
