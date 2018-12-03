HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) -- They served the country, but now veterans on college campuses across the country, say the Department of Veterans Affairs is not reimbursing them on the benefits they’ve earned.
While the VA said the delay is a result of an issue with its computer system, it’s frustrating for students who depend on the GI Bill to help with tuition, housing, and other expenses.
After five years in the Navy, and two tours on ships out in the Pacific Ocean, Justin Gonzales found a home at Quinnipiac University.
“I was a U.S. Navy corpsman, attached to 111, an artillery battalion with the Marines on the west coast,” Gonzales said.
He relies on the GI Bill for things he needs, like rent, education, tuition, books, and supplies.
This fall, the Texas native, and thousands of veterans across the U.S., found themselves in a bind when it comes to their GI Bill benefits.
“I was supposed to get federal aid, FAFSA, that was supposed to come from the school, after the GI was to pay the school in full, and it was to come in the form of a refund check. I was planning on using that money to pay off some things, maybe save away, just in case something like this happened,” Gonzales said.
The Department of Veterans Affairs said the backlog is the result of computer issues while trying to implement and process GI benefits under the forever GI Bill at the start of the school year.
“The VA was using last year’s payment rate while they worked to implement the forever GI Bill, so there is a gap in tuition payment and while they were doing that it also slowed down the book stipend and the housing allowance,” said Jason Burke, a former Navy pilot and director of Military and Veterans Affairs at Quinnipiac, which has more than 200 veterans on the GI Bill. “All our veterans here are commuters, our demographic is about 27 years old, live in the community and if they’re a full-time student, they’re living off that housing allowance.”
After getting plenty of push back, last week the VA announced it would reset the implementation for spring 2020, giving plenty of time to get the technology in place.
Meanwhile, its promising to pay monthly housing rates at the current academic year, along with correcting any retroactive payments.
Gonzalez said he’s thankful Quinnipiac worked with him, to make sure he’ll get his money.
“It is a little bit frustrating, but what can you do. I understand we’re entitled to the benefits, but at the same time, there’s a lot of people using the benefits and it’s going to take a while to restructure everything and get it fixed for every single person,” he said.
The VA said any veteran experiencing financial hardship or a delay in the payment, could contact its educational call center at 888-442-4551.
