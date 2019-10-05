WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) -- Two dozen World War II veterans visited Washington DC to honor those who have fallen.
The once in a lifetime trip, hosted by Honor Flight CT, departed early Saturday morning from Bradley International Airport.
The one-day trip is free for veterans and allows for veterans to pay homage to those who served and recognize their courage.
An opening ceremony at Bradley launched the experience where they also sang the National Anthem.
From there, they visited Arlington National Cemetery to watch the changing of the guard.
This honor flight is the first of its kind for Connecticut and very special as Channel 3 learned the youngest veteran on the trip is 92 years old.
Channel 3 spoke with Honor Flight representative, Lindsay Kahoe who stressed the importance of this trip.
“Well, because we’re losing our World War ll veterans and this is such an immediate thing that needs to happen as far as them being able to see their memorials and let them know that we will remember the sacrifice that they did for our country,” Kahoe said.
Honor Flight CT is raising money so others can experience the trip.
