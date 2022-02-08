HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Veterans from all over the country are in Connecticut as they try to complete a very important mission.
“We are thinking about those that have fallen. That succumbed to their own wounds.”
Tuesday morning a small group of veterans walked around the state capitol.
Some held flags in their hands, but they all carried memories of brothers and sisters who they’ve lost.
“Veteran suicide is an epidemic and it’s not getting any better.”
John Ring founded an organization dedicated to raising awareness about veteran suicide and PTSD.
The non-profit is called Mission 22, because sadly 22 veterans die by suicide every day in the United States.
“We deal with COVID and we call,” Ring said. “It’s a pandemic but we kind of skip over the fact that we have veterans suffering all over the country.”
John, who served in the Army and his fellow volunteers from all over the country are on a journey, walking 2.2 miles around capital cities in 22 states.
“It’s been great we’ve had some wonderful welcomes this is our 7th day we have traveled over 2600 miles to walk just over 13 to this point,” said David McElroy, a veteran.
“It doesn’t matter where you are you could be in Maine or Arizona or Washington state the issues are the same and somebody needs to step up and do something about it,” John said.
The men and women of Mission 22 hope their trip shines a light on the issues veterans face and sparks a dialog that will lead to meaningful action.
They know it’s a long road ahead, but they feel closer to their destination with every single step.
“If one day that we walk saves one life then it’s all worth it.”
