BLOOMFIELD, CT (WFSB) -- The Centers for Disease Control recently announced the first pets in the U.S. to test positive for COVID-19.
The two cats are from New York state, and are expected to be okay.
RELATED: Two cats in New York confirmed to have coronavirus, making them the first pets in the US known to be infected
However, to get some clarification, a veterinarian is sharing some insight on things pet owners need to know.
Dr. Andrea Dennis, of Bloomfield Animal Hospital, said at this point there is no evidence that pets can spread COVID-19 to humans.
However, she said the latest research indicates that humans could pass the illness to their pets.
In the New York cases, the owner of one of the cats tested positive for COVID-19.
No people in the household with the other cat have been confirmed to have COVID-19.
Dr. Dennis says people can protect their pets by restricting contact if they are sick.
"Have a plan that if you do get this disease, if you have another member of the family that can take care of the pet, and keep the pet somewhat isolated from you. So, you're not snuggling, you're not feeding, you're not the one taking it for walks,” Dennis said.
She said if your pet is sick, check with your veterinarian about its illness.
She said it is rare that the symptoms are connected to COVID-19.
The CDC also recommends limiting your pet’s interaction with people and other animals outside of your household.
It also said routine COVID-19 testing of animals is not recommended at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.