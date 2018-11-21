ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) -- The holiday feast will be here soon, and there will be plenty of leftovers.
Before you go sharing any Thanksgiving food from the table with your four-legged friends, there are some hazards to be aware of.
Dr. Kristin Haviar at the Animal Hospital of Rocky Hill said the typical Thanksgiving meal can be a real hazard even if your pet sniffs it out on their own in the garbage.
“You want to make sure that you don’t feed your pets any parts of the bone of the turkey,” Haviar said.
If you do give them some of the gobbler, make sure it’s fully cooked.
“I try to avoid it, but one thing I would say is make sure you know what’s in the food,” said Sean Burns, of Rocky Hill.
If you are thinking of giving them some stuffing or mashed potatoes, think again.
“You want to make sure they don’t include any onions or garlic because those can be toxic to pets. You want to make sure it doesn’t have any raisins or grapes those can cause kidney failure in dogs,” Haviar said.
Anything high in fats can cause pancreatitis in pets, and when it comes to dessert, Haviar said watch out for chocolate.
“Definitely want to watch out for chocolate, and if you’re baking and you are using any ingredients that have xylitol, xylitol can be very toxic to our pets as well,” Haviar said.
Symptoms of gastrointestinal issues include vomiting, diarrhea, and decreased appetite.
In summary, it’s better just to avoid human food altogether off the table and if something does happen bring them to the vet as soon as possible.
