MONROE, CT (WFSB) – Monroe police and school officials are investigating after a vial of cocaine was found inside a third-grade classroom.
Superintendent Joe Kobza said around 11 a.m. on Thursday, a staff member at Monroe Elementary School discovered a vial of powdered substance in the third-grade classroom.
Monroe police were contacted, and presumptive testing revealed that the substance was cocaine.
A canine search was done in the classroom while the children were outside. By the end of the day, the police department performed a thorough canine search of the entire building to ensure the safety of all students and staff.
No further substances were discovered in the follow-up search.
All families of students in this classroom have been contacted.
Kobza sent a letter to parents that said they don’t believe any of the students, even the students in the classroom have any knowledge of the incident.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact Monroe Police at 203-261-3622.
