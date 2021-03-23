NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - The vice president will be visiting the Elm City this week.
Vice President Kamala Harris is set to arrive in New Haven on Friday, the White House confirmed.
The details of the trip have yet to be released.
Stay with Channel 3 for continuing coverage.
RELATED: First lady, U.S. education secretary make historic visit to Meriden
The visit comes less than a month after a visit from First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, who visited a school in Meriden with U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.