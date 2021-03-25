NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- The city of New Haven is gearing up for a visit from Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday.
The vice president will be in the state to highlight the $1.9 trillion federal stimulus package, and the impact it will have on families.
Harris is expected to make two stops in the greater New Haven area in the afternoon.
Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro will be with the Harris while she’s here.
DeLauro believes this will be a great chance to get to know what drives the vice president.
"The vice president is very, very interested in what’s happening to women, to children, and families, and again how the rescue plan will give them the relief they have been seeking,” DeLauro said.
Lamar Advertising Company will be welcoming the vice president via its billboards along I-91.
