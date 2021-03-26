NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- Vice President Kamala Harris visited the Elm City on Friday, making it a stop on her Help is Here tour.
Harris boarded Air Force 2 around 1:30 p.m. in Washington D.C., and headed to CT. She landed in New Haven just before 2:30 p.m.
Harris came to the state to highlight the $1.9 trillion federal stimulus package, and the impact the Biden Administration expects it to have on families.
She visited the Boys & Girls Club of New Haven with Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, Sen. Richard Blumenthal, Sen. Chris Murphy, Gov. Ned Lamont and other Connecticut leaders.
While meeting with leaders, Harris discussed the American Rescue Plan, which includes a $2,000 childcare tax credit for families, which could benefit more than 600,000 children in CT.
There is also money for childcare centers, after-school programs, and local school districts.
Ahead of her visit, secret service agents and staffers arrived Friday morning outside of the Boys & Girls Club, as streets were shut down in the area.
Harris is also set to visit a child development center in West Haven on Friday.
Congressional leaders were also looking forward to the visit.
“I’m fired up to welcome my former colleague in the Senate and friend Vice President Kamala Harris to Connecticut [Friday]," Murphy said. "Earlier this month, Congress passed the American Rescue Plan – one of the most significant pieces of legislation in a generation – to crush this pandemic, put money into the pockets of Americans, jumpstart our economy, and lift millions of children out of poverty. The vice president’s visit to our state sends a clear message: Help is on the way. I’m happy to join her [Friday] in New Haven and showcase some of the amazing work being done in our state."
Rep. Rosa DeLauro, who was also with Harris, believes it was a great chance to get to know what drives the vice president.
"The vice president is very, very interested in what’s happening to women, to children, and families, and again how the rescue plan will give them the relief they have been seeking,” DeLauro said.
Rep. Jahana Hayes said she is thrilled to welcome Harris to Connecticut.
“Families and small businesses were hard hit - including the child care industry, where many providers were forced to close their doors," Hayes said. "The American Rescue Plan serves as a vital lifeline for my constituents and these essential businesses. I look forward to continuing to work with my colleagues and the Administration to get people the help they need.”
Lamar Advertising Company is welcoming the vice president through its billboards along Interstate 91.
The visit comes less than a month after a visit from First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, who visited an elementary school in Meriden with Cardona.
