NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – With all the activities today, no doubt the vice president and her staff are working up an appetite.
What else better to eat than New Haven pizza!
In fact, several of the vice president’s aides were seen on Friday afternoon at Sally’s Apizza on Wooster Street.
Customers described the moments they picked up the food.
“When we ordered some pizza, we asked what the commotion was all about. She said without saying [Harris] might be here,” said Janise Cota.
“She’s definitely doing some good stuff with the kids right now and she’s doing some good stuff for herself. She’s getting our pizza, Connecticut pizza, New Haven pizza, it’s our state food soon. She know where to get it, right here at Sally’s,” said Colin Caplan, Taste of New Haven.
The vice president’s staff was also reportedly seen at another pizza restaurant in West Haven.
