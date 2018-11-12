EAST LYME, CT (WFSB) - One person was killed and two others were hurt after a head-on crash in East Lyme on Saturday night.
Police identified the man who died as 35-year-old Chad Ebersole of Niantic.
His passenger, 21-year-old Lily Chalifour, was flown to Hartford Hospital.
East Lyme Police and multiple crews responded to a two-car crash on Flanders Road at around 11 p.m.
They said upon arrival, crews determined one of the drivers, Ebersole, was pronounced dead on scene.
The driver of the other involved vehicle was identified as 29-year-old Travis Gauvin of Norwich. He was also flown to Hartford Hospital. However, information about his injuries was not released.
Police are encouraging those who witnessed this crash to contact the East Lyme Police Department at 860-739-5900.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.