HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A man is dead after being stabbed in a Hartford apartment on Thursday morning.
Police identified the victim as Coady Barrows, 30, of Hartford.
Police said the stabbing happened indoors on Wethersfield Avenue around midnight.
The victim suffered a single stab wound to his chest.
Police said it happened during a gathering of a few people.
“It was a small gathering," said Lt. Aaron Boisvert, Hartford police. “This was definitely not random, in [the] apartment building.”
Barrows was pronounced dead at the hospital around 12:30 a.m.
A person of interest is being interviewed by police, officers said.
Wethersfield Avenue is open to traffic.
No further information was available from police.
Investigators asked anyone with information to give Hartford police a call.
